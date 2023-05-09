Watch Now
Nuggets search for answers after dropping 2 straight to Suns

Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 6:37 PM, May 08, 2023
DENVER (AP) — The home team has won every game in the second-round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. The Nuggets are looking to keep the trend going in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia also plays at Boston with that series tied at 2-all as well.

It's not surprise that Phoenix standouts Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are turning in big performances. Same with the Nuggets in Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, whose 53-point performance in a 129-124 loss Sunday was overshadowed by a sideline fracas with Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

It's the X-factors who are helping swing the series.

