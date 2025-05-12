Nuggets run out of gas, can the Joker refuel in time to save title hopes? | Talk of the Town

DENVER — This week, we’re taking Talk of the Town on the road as Nick Rothschild and Bradey King break down the Nuggets Game 4 loss to Oklahoma City.

“Some members of the NBA called it ‘unprecedented’ in the playoffs to have these two teams playing such high-level basketball play a game [in a 36-hour turnaround],” Rothschild said. “You would not see the Nuggets shoot the worst percentage ever in a playoff quarter if you weren’t playing on such a quick turnaround.”

“Oklahoma City has the bench depth to deal with those quick turnarounds,” King said. “They’re used to playing 10 or 11 guys, both David Adelman and Christian Braun said their bench being that deep was the difference in this game.”

Nikola Jokic has played three of the worst playoff games of his career in this series, but Rothschild said in the Nuggets’ locker room, they still believe in his ability to make plays.

“Most of the guys put it on themselves, they say he’s still making the right plays they just need to support him better,” says Rothschild.

“We do have to give Oklahoma City some credit,” King said. “He even mentioned he doesn’t really know what he’s going to get when he catches the ball each time. What I want to see from Nikola Jokic is getting back to distributing first and scoring second.”

Do King and Rothschild believe the Nuggets can steal another game in OKC and find a way to win this series? Find out in this week’s Talk of the Town!