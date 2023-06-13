Watch Now
Nuggets players of past take part in celebrating 1st NBA title in team history

We now know when and where the parade will take place in Denver celebrating the Nuggets' first-ever NBA championship.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jun 13, 2023
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets' NBA title of course meant so much to Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the cast. But they brought along a lot of other people for the ride.

Nuggets greats like David Thompson, Dan Issel and Bobby Jones, who helped lead the team to its last finals appearance, in 1976, as members of the ABA.

And former coaches like Larry Brown, Doug Moe and George Karl.

This championship was for all the players who ever wore a rainbow uniform or any other version of a Nuggets jersey.

The Nuggets' 47th NBA season ended with confetti, a trophy and a parade Thursday through the streets of downtown.

