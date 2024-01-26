Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, top player vote-getter, named Western Conference All-Star starter

Nikola Jokic has been tabbed a Western Conference starter in next month’s NBA All-Star Game as his dominant run with the Denver Nuggets continues.

Jokic received the most player votes of anyone in the league (197), and the fourth-most fan votes (4,504,466). Starters are decided by a formula of fan, player and media votes, with fan votes counting for 50% and player and media votes 25% apiece.

He joins Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the starting lineup for the West.

Jokic, last year’s NBA Finals MVP and a two-time league MVP, ranks fourth in the league in both assists (9.1) and rebounds (12) per game, and his 26.3 points per game are good for 13th league wide.

He leads the NBA with 13 triple-doubles.

Earlier this month, Jokic passed Michael Jordan for the best all-time player efficiency rating, a weighted metric that measures a player’s productivity. He ranks second in the league in PER this season.

As of Jokic’s selection to the All-Star team – his sixth All-Star selection overall and fourth starting nod – the Nuggets were a game back of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They were tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma at 31 wins, the most in the conference.

The All-Star selection is just the latest honor for Jokic, who was named conference player of the month in both October and November.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.