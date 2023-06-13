Nuggets’ NBA title is fifth championship in 16 months for Kroenke-owned teams

DENVER – Stan Kroenke might be onto something with this whole pro sports ownership gig.

With the Denver Nuggets clinching their first-ever NBA championship Monday night at Ball Arena, Kroenke-owned teams have now won five championships in a 16-month span.

The Los Angeles Rams, of which Kroenke bought a 30% share in 1995 and the remaining interest in 2010, won Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022.

On June 18 of last year, the Colorado Mammoth won their second National Lacrosse League title by beating the Buffalo Bandits in the best-of-three series. Kroenke has owned the Mammoth since 2004.

The Mammoth were a game away from back-to-back championships this year, but lost Game 3 to Buffalo in a title rematch.

The Colorado Avalanche hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup – their second Cup under Kroenke ownership – on June 26, 2022. Kroenke purchased the Avs, along with the Nuggets and Ball Arena, in 2000.

A Kroenke-owned esports team, the Los Angeles Guerrillas, won a Call of Duty League championship in August of last year. Kroenke Sports and Entertainment founded the Guerrillas in 2019.

And, finally, the Nuggets brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Denver on June 12, 2022.

Kroenke’s sports empire also includes Arsenal FC of the English Premier League. He is the owner of the parent company that operates the club. He’s also the owner of the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer, which he bought alongside the Mammoth in 2004.

That’s the same year Kroenke Sports & Entertainment launched Altitude Sports to broadcast his teams’ games.

Kroenke owns a second esports team, the Los Angeles Gladiators, which he founded in 2017.

He was also the owner of the Colorado Crush Arena Football League team before the league dissolved in 2009.