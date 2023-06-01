Nuggets Nation uses good luck charms to help the team through the NBA Finals

DENVER — If there's one thing about sports fans, it's their dedication to helping their team win. Die-hard fans take it a step further, discovering routines and practices that send a little extra luck to the field or court.

One thing that Denver Nuggets fans at Ball Arena can experience is the standing tradition, where you cannot sit until the Nuggets score their first point.

I've learned that Nuggets Nation is extremely superstitious — and very willing to share. From lucky clothing items to gameday practices, there's a myriad of ways fans try to help their team.

Here are just some of Nuggets Nation's many traditions:

Jen has a lucky Nikola Jokic jersey, a lucky Joker crown AND a lucky Rocky plushy.

My Jokić jersey, Joker crown and Rocky! pic.twitter.com/tqjRLrAgGx — Jen (@thuhJeneral) May 30, 2023

Janet brings in some luck from the Nuggets' Ball Arena neighbors — the Colorado Avalanche.

Eric takes it a step further. Once he gets a vision of his good luck outfit, he sticks with it!

I get a vision of my outfit in my head. So I choose a Jersey, certain undershirt, jeans,only a certain pair of Adidas. I then lay it out like the first day of school and never change my mind 😂 — Eric V (@EMoney_14) May 30, 2023

Humans aren't the only ones getting involved! Brody has his lucky Nuggets bandanna.

Brody has to wear his lucky Nuggets bandanna! pic.twitter.com/JOoBIyjyEk — Andrea (@Debo4606) May 30, 2023

Siera goes all out by making posters for each game she attends! After it's seen on the Jumbotron, the creation is put away and a new one is made.

I make a Nuggets poster and bring it to the games I get to attend until it gets on the Jumbotron 😂 and then I make a new one! I even got lucky enough to have one of them signed by Jamal Murray on my birthday this past March! pic.twitter.com/B2bUhaMXIU — Sierra (@SierraMist3399) May 31, 2023

John's children have their own tradition. Two Funko figures have guarded the TV since the playoffs began.

Our son put his Funkos in front of the tv when the playoffs started and they haven’t left since. Go Nuggets! pic.twitter.com/G2hHQoPUmG — John S. Adams Jr. (@thesmallmedium) May 30, 2023

When it comes to gamedays, Eric needs some peace and quiet.

Watching the games by myself so I do not need to interact - the team needs my full attention! — Eric Sims Jr. (@ericsimsjr) May 31, 2023

Louie takes a different route. He records the game and watches it later. (Don't worry, Louie, I get nervous watching the games, too)

Garrett has taken some creative liberties with the standing tradition and stands the whole game. Now that's what I call commitment!

I am little crazy. I stand the whole game, I wear Murray Jersey’s for home games and Joker for away. — Garrett Sanchez (@Garrett34157) May 30, 2023

Your tradition — whether big or small — does make a difference (even if it's not seen on the scoreboard). Let's keep it up, Nuggets fans!