Nuggets' Murray sprains right ankle in 131-121 loss to Mavericks

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are concerned about Jamal Murray after the point guard sprained his right ankle during Monday night's 131-121 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Murray got hurt early in the third quarter. After walking gingerly to the locker room, he returned and closed out the period. But he wasn’t on the bench for the final 12 minutes of Denver's fourth consecutive home loss.

Coach David Adelman said Murray will be evaluated Tuesday.

“It’s a huge absence, obviously, offensively,” Adelman said. “Jamal’s such a tough player. If he sits himself because of the pain, it probably hurts. I’m hoping he can come back (for the next game).”

Murray was averaging a career-high 24 points coming into the game. He finished with 10 points and nine assists.

“It definitely was a hit, especially coming down the stretch,” said Spencer Jones, who scored a career-high 28 points for the Nuggets. “Everybody knows the deadly pick-and-roll of Mal and (Nikola Jokic). We definitely struggled.”

Murray tore his left ACL late in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 26.1 points and 7.1 assists during the 2023 postseason, which was capped by Denver winning its first NBA championship.

If Murray is out, he will join fellow starters Aaron Gordon (right hamstring) and Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) on the sideline.

Gordon was hurt in Houston on Nov. 21 and isn’t expected back until late December or early January. Braun sprained his ankle at the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 12 and was projected to miss at least six weeks.

Gordon and Braun are two of the team’s top defenders, and their absences have been noticeable at times.

“I’m not going to come in here any night and sit down and talk about guys that are out. We have enough here to be more consistent defensively,” Adelman said.

