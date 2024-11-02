Nuggets' Murray in concussion protocol after collision with Timberwolves' Randle

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Denver point guard Jamal Murray was placed in the concussion protocol after a third-quarter collision with Minnesota’s Julius Randle forced him out of the game.

Murray was cutting the lane with Anthony Edwards guarding him when Randle backed up to chase Aaron Gordon and inadvertently banged his shoulder into Murray’s nose.

Murray’s head jerked back into Edwards from the impact. He doubled over in pain while the play continued before subbing out four possessions later during a timeout and heading to the locker room for further examination.

Murray had six points on 2-for-7 shooting and three assists in 22 minutes.