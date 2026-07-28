Nuggets match Thunder's offer sheet and will bring back Spencer Jones for a third season

DENVER (AP) — Spencer Jones will return to Denver for a third season after the team matched the Oklahoma City Thunder's offer sheet, the Nuggets announced Monday.

The Thunder had offered a guaranteed two-year, $12 million offer sheet, according to ESPN.

The Nuggets signed Jones out of Stanford as a free agent in 2024. His retention as a restricted free agent brings with it severe financial implications for Denver, which faces a $32 million increase in current luxury taxes, according to multiple reports.

Jones started 37 of 64 games last season and averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. He shot an NBA-best 69.2% on 3-pointers in the playoffs.

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