Nuggets match Thunder's offer sheet and will bring back Spencer Jones for a third season

DENVER (AP) — Spencer Jones will return to Denver for a third season after the team matched the Oklahoma City Thunder's offer sheet, the Nuggets announced Monday.
The Thunder had offered a guaranteed two-year, $12 million offer sheet, according to ESPN.
The Nuggets signed Jones out of Stanford as a free agent in 2024. His retention as a restricted free agent brings with it severe financial implications for Denver, which faces a $32 million increase in current luxury taxes, according to multiple reports.
Jones started 37 of 64 games last season and averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. He shot an NBA-best 69.2% on 3-pointers in the playoffs.
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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba
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