Nuggets make no moves at the trade deadline after focus to find another big man fall through

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth had big plans at the trade deadline in the form of acquiring another frontcourt player. It didn't work out.
They elected not to tinker at all with a roster that's built around Jokic, their three-time NBA MVP.
The Nuggets remained quiet as other teams in the West made splashy moves.
For now, Denver will rely on the 36-year-old DeAndre Jordan, maybe Zeke Nnaji or Dario Saric, when Jokic needs a breather.
In the playoffs, it figures to be Aaron Gordon stepping into the role. Gordon has been dealing with a calf injury this season.
Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule
- Feb. 3: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 5: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 6: vs. Orlando Magic
- Feb 8: @ Phoenix Suns
- Feb. 10: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Feb. 12: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Feb. 14-19: NBA All-Star 2025, All-Star Break
- Feb. 20: vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Feb. 22: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (game airs on Denver7)
- Feb. 24: @ Indiana Pacers
- Feb. 27: @ Milwaukee Bucks
- Feb. 28: @ Detroit Pistons
- March 2: @ Boston Celtics (game airs on Denver7)
- March 5: vs. Sacramento Kings
- March 7: vs. Phoenix Suns
- March 9: @ Oklahoma City Thunder (game airs on Denver7)
- March 10: @ Oklahoma City Thunder
- March 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- March 14: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- March 15: vs. Washington Wizards
- March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
- March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
- March 23: @ Houston Rockets
- March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
- March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
- April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
- April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
- April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
- April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- April 13: @ Houston Rockets