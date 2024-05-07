Nuggets' Jamal Murray fined $100,000 for throwing heating pad, towel but will not be suspended

DENVER — Jamal Murray was fined $100,000 — but will not be suspended — for throwing a heating pad and towel onto the court during the Denver Nuggets' Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets were no match for the Timberwolves’ suffocating defense in the blowout 106-80 loss. Their only lead of the game came in the first minute when Aaron Gordon made the opening bucket. The Timberwolves took an 8-6 lead with 8:50 to play in the first quarter and never looked back.

Minnesota would lead by as much as 32 points in the third quarter. Murray scored just two first-half points on 1-of-10 shooting and finished with 8 points on 3-of-18 shooting.

Tensions were high between the Nuggets and referees throughout Game 2. At one point, head coach Michael Malone charged at an official, yelling expletives. Murray expressed his frustrations by throwing a heating pad and towel onto the court.

There was a fear that Murray could be suspended for Game 3 for his actions, but those fears were calmed Tuesday evening.

Denver Nuggets Western Conference Semifinals schedule:

Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Monday, May 6 (8 p.m. MST on TNT) Game 3: Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Friday, May 10 (7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Sunday, May 12 (6 p.m. MST on TNT) Game 5*: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD, TBD)

Nuggets @ Timberwolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD, TBD) Game 7*: Timberwolves @ Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD, TBD)

* if necessary