Nuggets in pursuit of 12th straight win vs. Lakers, series sweep in LA: Watch on Denver7

The Denver Nuggets have a chance to earn their 12th straight win over the Los Angeles Lakers and sweep them out of the playoffs for a second consecutive year Saturday night in LA.

You can watch Nuggets-Lakers Game 4 on Denver7. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Stick around after the final whistle for a special postgame edition of Denver7 News.

Denver has trailed at halftime and overcome a double-digit deficit in all three games thus far in the series, including buzzer-beating heroics from Jamal Murray in Game 2 to complete the comeback from a 20-point third-quarter deficit.

The Nuggets have started second halves strong in the series, outscoring Los Angeles by 31 total points in the third across the three games.

Up 3-0, history is on the Nuggets' side when it comes to advancing to the conference semi-finals. No team has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit, with teams leading 3-0 winning all 151 series in history, according to Land of Basketball.

Fifty-two of those series have been in the conference first round.

Denver Nuggets first-round schedule

Here's a look at how you can watch all of Denver's first-round playoff games against Los Angeles (all times MT):