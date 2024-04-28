Nuggets in pursuit of 12th straight win vs. Lakers, series sweep in LA: Watch on Denver7

The Denver Nuggets have a chance to earn their 12th straight win over the Los Angeles Lakers and sweep them out of the playoffs for a second consecutive year Saturday night in LA.
You can watch Nuggets-Lakers Game 4 on Denver7. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Denver has trailed at halftime and overcome a double-digit deficit in all three games thus far in the series, including buzzer-beating heroics from Jamal Murray in Game 2 to complete the comeback from a 20-point third-quarter deficit.
The Nuggets have started second halves strong in the series, outscoring Los Angeles by 31 total points in the third across the three games.
Up 3-0, history is on the Nuggets' side when it comes to advancing to the conference semi-finals. No team has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit, with teams leading 3-0 winning all 151 series in history, according to Land of Basketball.
Fifty-two of those series have been in the conference first round.
Denver Nuggets first-round schedule
Here's a look at how you can watch all of Denver's first-round playoff games against Los Angeles (all times MT):
- Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (6:30 p.m., Denver7)
- Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)* - if necessary
- Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)* - if necessary
- Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)* - if necessary