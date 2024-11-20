Nuggets guard Russell Westbook posts 200th career triple-double in win over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook posted the 200th triple-double of his career on Tuesday night in a win over Memphis. The NBA recordholder for triple-doubles reached the milestone late in a 122-110 victory. The 36-year-old Westbrook finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, and it took him until the final minutes to accomplish the feat.

Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and 10 rebounds as the the Denver Nuggets snapped a two-game losing streak defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 122-110 in an NBA Cup game. Christian Braun finished with 19 points.

Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic was declared out Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the third straight game he missed for personal reasons. The 7-foot three-time and reigning Most Valuable Player leads the Nuggets in points (29.7), rebounds (13.7) and assists (11.7). Denver has lost the two previous games — against New Orleans and to Memphis on Sunday — that Jokic did not appear.

Santi Aldama led Memphis with 28 points, matching his career high. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 16 points.