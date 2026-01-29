Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon out at least a month with strained right hamstring

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets will be without forward Aaron Gordon for at least a month after he reinjured his right hamstring last week at Milwaukee. The team said Thursday before hosting Brooklyn that Gordon will be evaluated again in 4 to 6 weeks. Gordon is averaging 17.7 points and 6.2 rebounds this season. Gordon missed 19 games earlier this season with a strained hamstring. The Nuggets also are without center Nikola Jokic (left knee), forward Cameron Johnson (right knee) and forward Christian Braun (left ankle). The 30-year-old Gordon was acquired by Denver in a trade with Orlando in March 2021. He was an integral piece when the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA title. ___ AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA