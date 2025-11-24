Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is out indefinitely with a strained right hamstring

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets lost another starter, with forward Aaron Gordon sidelined indefinitely by a strained right hamstring.

The team announced Sunday that Gordon would be reevaluated in four to six weeks and that “updates will be provided when necessary.” He played only three minutes in a win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Denver is already without Christian Braun after the shooting guard sprained his left ankle on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles in a game against the Clippers.

Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones started Saturday night with Gordon and Braun out during a 128-123 loss to Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings. Before the game, Denver coach David Adelman said Gordon was sorting out his options.

“Yeah, he’s going through it,” Adelman said. “We’re trying to make sure we get the correct answer, to make sure we’re doing the right things.”

Gordon dealt with a strained left hamstring last season in Game 7 of a second-round playoff series against Oklahoma City. He had eight points and 11 rebounds in just over 24 minutes during a 125-93 loss that ended Denver's season.

This season, the high-flying Gordon is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The 30-year-old Gordon has been an integral piece for the Nuggets since being acquired in a trade with Orlando in March 2021. Gordon has formed quite a connection with Nikola Jokic, a perennial triple-double threat, and guard Jamal Murray. The trio helped Denver to its first NBA title in 2023.

