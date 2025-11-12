Nuggets extend winning streak to five with victory over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and had 15 rebounds, Jamal Murray added 23 points and the Denver Nuggets won their fifth game in a row, 122-108 over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The Kings were led by Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Drew Eubanks added 19 points and seven rebounds for Sacramento, which has lost three straight.

The Kings led by one after the first quarter but the Nuggets took the lead for good with 1:45 left in the second. They Nuggets extended their lead to 101-86 during the fourth quarter, fueled by a 16-2 run.

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule

Aaron Gordon scored 17 points for the Nuggets and Bruce Brown added 14 off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan scored 18 for Sacramento and Russell Westbrook had 14.

The Nuggets had a 48-35 rebounding advantage and shot 51% from the field.

Up next

Denver: At the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Sacramento: Play host to Atalanta on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.