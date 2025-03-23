Watch Now
Nuggets expect Nikola Jokic to return to the lineup during upcoming 5-game homestand

Jokic missed his fourth straight game Sunday, sitting out against the Rockets in Houston due to a left ankle impingement.
Jenny Kane/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic walks on the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
HOUSTON (AP) — Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to return to the Denver lineup during the team's upcoming five-game homestand, coach Michael Malone said.

Malone said Jokic was not expected to play Monday when Denver's homestand starts against the Chicago Bulls. Jokic, a three-time MVP, is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists this season.

The Nuggets are 1-2 in the last three games without Jokic.

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule

  • March 23: @ Houston Rockets
  • March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
  • March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
  • April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
  • April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
  • April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
  • April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
  • April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
  • April 13: @ Houston Rockets
