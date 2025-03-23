Nuggets expect Nikola Jokic to return to the lineup during upcoming 5-game homestand

HOUSTON (AP) — Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to return to the Denver lineup during the team's upcoming five-game homestand, coach Michael Malone said.

Jokic missed his fourth straight game Sunday, sitting out against the Rockets in Houston due to a left ankle impingement.

Malone said Jokic was not expected to play Monday when Denver's homestand starts against the Chicago Bulls. Jokic, a three-time MVP, is averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists this season.

The Nuggets are 1-2 in the last three games without Jokic.

