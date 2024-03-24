Watch Now
Nuggets edge youthful Trail Blazers 114-111 after Portland starts 5 rookies

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ashton Hagans, left, and Denver Nuggets guard Collin Gillespie (21) scramble for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 23 points, Aaron Gordon had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 114-111.

The Nuggets won without their star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on a night when the Blazers became the second team to start five rookies since NBA box scores started tracking starters in the 1971-72 season.

The reigning champs have won eight of their last nine. Rookie Duop Reath led the Trail Blazers with 24 points.

Scoot Henderson finished with 22 points and six assists as the Blazers dropped their sixth straight.

