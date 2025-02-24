DENVER — The Denver7 Sports crew (minus Bradey King who got away for a little R & R this week) discussed the Nuggets surprising and somewhat shocking blowout by the Lakers Saturday night at Ball Arena. Lionel Bienvenu wondered if the Blowout at the Ball was being blown out of proportion.

The Nuggets are still 9-1 in their last 10 games. He also didn't like what he saw from Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

“What scares me is the Lakers," said Bienvenu. "If that's what we're going to get from that team and Luka and LeBron for the rest of the season, and it wasn't an aberration. Then that's a scary thing as we head towards the playoffs in the Western Conference."



Watch the full Talk of the Town conversation in the video player below:

Nuggets blown out at Ball, what to expect at the NFL Scouting Combine | Talk of the Town

Bienvenu and Nick Rothschild also previewed what to look for at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, and Rothschild said he was most interested in hearing Broncos head coach Sean Payton's press conference in Indianapolis.

"The most important thing about this scouting combine week is the media availability with Sean Payton," said Rothschild. "Because if you remember last year, this is when we got the sense that Payton was looking for his quarterback of the future in this draft, and he was bullish on his ability to identify that player.”

