Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA's best record

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, drives to the rim as Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:16 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 14:16:32-05

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points, Nikola Jokic had his 18th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to three games with a 128-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Jokic finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 23 points for the Nuggets, who are 19-1 in their last 20 home games.

Dejounte Murray had 28 points to lead the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter added 20 points.

