Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Nuggets beat Bucks 129-106 in clash of conference leaders

Bucks Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, drives the lane as Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bucks Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 12:44:25-04

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 11 assists, Jamal Murray finished with 26 points and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106 in a matchup of the NBA's conference leaders.

Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points for West-leading Denver (50-24), which outscored East-leading Milwaukee 68-40 in the second half.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points -- just seven in the second half -- and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bucks (53-20).

The battle of the top teams in each conference -- and two strong MVP candidates -- was more competitive than the first meeting.

The Nuggets held out four starters -- Jokic, Murray, Porter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- when the teams met in Milwaukee on Jan. 25.

Denver had played the night before in New Orleans and opted to rest its stars.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018