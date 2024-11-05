Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon to miss ‘multiple weeks’ with calf injury: ESPN report

The Denver Nuggets will be without star forward Aaron Gordon for “multiple weeks” due to a calf injury, according to ESPN.

Gordon injured his calf just four minutes into the Nugget’s 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday on a drive to the basket.

ESPN’s newly-minted senior basketball insider, Shams Charania, reported the news that Gordon would miss extended time Tuesday afternoon.

The injury comes two weeks after Gordon signed a 4-year, $133 million contract extension with the Nuggets. Denver has also been without Jamal Murray, who also signed a megadeal in the offseason, for two games as the star point guard has been in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Denver is one of six Western Conference teams off to a 4-3 start to the season.