Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon to miss ‘multiple weeks’ with calf injury: ESPN report

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, collects the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji, right, and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, pursue in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Denver Nuggets will be without star forward Aaron Gordon for “multiple weeks” due to a calf injury, according to ESPN.

Gordon injured his calf just four minutes into the Nugget’s 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday on a drive to the basket.

ESPN’s newly-minted senior basketball insider, Shams Charania, reported the news that Gordon would miss extended time Tuesday afternoon.

The injury comes two weeks after Gordon signed a 4-year, $133 million contract extension with the Nuggets. Denver has also been without Jamal Murray, who also signed a megadeal in the offseason, for two games as the star point guard has been in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Denver is one of six Western Conference teams off to a 4-3 start to the season.

