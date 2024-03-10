No letdown: Murray, Jokic, Porter Jr. lead Nuggets to 142-121 rout of short-handed Utah Jazz

DENVER (AP) — About an hour after their coach expressed concerns that the Nuggets would have an emotional letdown against Utah, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. made sure that didn't happen.

The Nuggets routed the short-handed Jazz 142-121 behind 37 points from Murray, 26 from Jokic and 19 from Porter.

Denver led by as many as 39 points on the way to its eighth win in nine games since the All-Star break.