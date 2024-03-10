Watch Now
No letdown: Murray, Jokic, Porter Jr. lead Nuggets to 142-121 rout of short-handed Utah Jazz

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, drives past Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:50 AM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 12:51:28-04

DENVER (AP) — About an hour after their coach expressed concerns that the Nuggets would have an emotional letdown against Utah, Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. made sure that didn't happen.

The Nuggets routed the short-handed Jazz 142-121 behind 37 points from Murray, 26 from Jokic and 19 from Porter.

Denver led by as many as 39 points on the way to its eighth win in nine games since the All-Star break.

