Nikola Jokic's triple-double helps Nuggets to season sweep of Celtics with 115-109 win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in leading the Denver Nuggets to a 115-109 win over Boston and a season sweep of the Celtics. It was Jokic's 20th triple-double of the season. Jaylen Brown led Boston with a season-best 41 points but the NBA-best Celtics lost back-to-back games for the first time since early November. The Nuggets improved to 7-1 after the All-Star break. Jamal Murray added 19 points and eight assists for Denver. Boston's Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule

Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah

Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto

Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN

Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7

Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV

Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York

Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis

Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN

Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota

Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV

Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT

Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta

Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah

Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN

Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio

Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis