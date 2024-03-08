Nikola Jokic's triple-double helps Nuggets to season sweep of Celtics with 115-109 win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in leading the Denver Nuggets to a 115-109 win over Boston and a season sweep of the Celtics. It was Jokic's 20th triple-double of the season. Jaylen Brown led Boston with a season-best 41 points but the NBA-best Celtics lost back-to-back games for the first time since early November. The Nuggets improved to 7-1 after the All-Star break. Jamal Murray added 19 points and eight assists for Denver. Boston's Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points.
Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule
Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah
Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto
Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN
Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7
Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV
Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York
Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis
Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN
Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota
Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV
Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT
Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta
Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah
Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN
Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio
Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis