Nikola Jokic scores 32, Nuggets win 111-108 to keep the Clippers winless with James Harden

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles 111-108 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game as the Clippers remained winless since acquiring James Harden last month.

Jokic was perfect on 14 free throw attempts, including two with 13 seconds left that helped the Nuggets hold off the Clippers' comeback try.

Los Angeles has lost five straight with Harden, who was acquired on Oct. 30, and six in a row overall.

Harden scored 21 points and Paul George tied a season high with 35 points as Los Angeles fell to 0-2 in West Group B play.

Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Reggie Jackson 18 for Denver, which has won both of its games in the West B bracket.