Nikola Jokic’s brother charged with assault for allegedly punching fan in the face during Nuggets playoff game

The brother of Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been charged with third-degree assault for a physical confrontation with a fan caught on camera during a playoff game in April.

A viral TikTok clip recorded at the conclusion of Game 2 of the Nuggets’ series with the Los Angeles Lakers claimed to show Strahinja Jokic punching a fan in the face.

Denver police said the fan had “obvious cuts and bruising” around his left eye when they got in touch with him three days after the altercation on April 25. The fan told officers he was “dazed” by the punch and was diagnosed with a concussion shortly thereafter, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Watch the clip here:

Video claims to show Nikola Jokic's brother punching fan in the face after Nuggets-Lakers Game 2

The clip shared on social media does not make clear what led to the physical outburst. The fan told police it was “unprovoked,” according to the affidavit. The NBA and Denver police each said at the time that they were looking into the incident.

Police said the fan told officers he wanted to press charges on May 6 after first expressing that he didn’t want to. Police confirmed the charges to Denver7 on Wednesday.

Strahinja Jokic is due in court on Aug. 21 for an arraignment, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

It’s not the first time the 41-year-old Strahinja has faced legal trouble in Colorado.

He was arrested for assault and false imprisonment back in 2019 following an incident with a woman at a Denver apartment. He pleaded guilty and received probation in that case, according to court records.