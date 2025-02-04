Nikola Jokic's 23rd triple-double of the season leads Nuggets over Pelicans 125-113

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points, Nikola Jokic added 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a career-high 41 points from Trey Murphy III to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-113 on Monday night.
Jamal Murray had 20 points and eight assists while Julian Strawther scored 15 points off the bench for Denver.
In his first start of the season, Zeke Nnaji, filling in for the injured Aaron Gordon, had a season-high 12 points.
The triple-double was Jokic's NBA-best 23rd of the season and ninth in his past 11 games.
