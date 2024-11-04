Nikola Jokic scores team-high 27 points, leading the Nuggets past the Jazz 129-103 Saturday

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 27 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 20 as the Denver Nuggets used a third-quarter offensive surge to beat the Utah Jazz 129-103 for their first home win of the season. Julian Strawther added 19 points and Christian Braun 17 for the Nuggets, who sent the winless Jazz to their sixth consecutive loss to start the season. Jokic also had 16 rebounds and nine assists. Utah was led by Walker Kessler with 18 points and 14 rebounds and Johnny Juzang with 17 points.

