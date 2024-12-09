Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Nuggets

Actions

Nikola Jokic scores 48 points as Nuggets rout Hawks 141-111

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Nuggets Hawks Sunday 12-8-24.png
Posted
and last updated

ATLANTA (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 48 points and the Denver Nuggets never trailed in their 141-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Nuggets snapped a two-game losing streak that included Saturday night’s 122-113 loss at Washington, ending the Wizards’ 16-game losing streak, despite's Jokic's career-high 56 points. Jokic kept up his hot shooting against Atlanta and added 14 rebounds and eight assists. Michael Porter Jr. matched his season high with 26 points. De’Andre Hunter led Atlanta with 20 points. Trae Young added 15 points and 10 assists. Denver set season highs in assists and field goal percentage.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 9, 5am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ball Arena

rocky the mountain lion, r m

r m