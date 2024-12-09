Nikola Jokic scores 48 points as Nuggets rout Hawks 141-111

ATLANTA (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 48 points and the Denver Nuggets never trailed in their 141-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Nuggets snapped a two-game losing streak that included Saturday night’s 122-113 loss at Washington, ending the Wizards’ 16-game losing streak, despite's Jokic's career-high 56 points. Jokic kept up his hot shooting against Atlanta and added 14 rebounds and eight assists. Michael Porter Jr. matched his season high with 26 points. De’Andre Hunter led Atlanta with 20 points. Trae Young added 15 points and 10 assists. Denver set season highs in assists and field goal percentage.

