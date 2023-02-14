Nikola Jokic scores 27, Nuggets hold off Heat 112-108

MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Jokic finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Denver snapped Miami's eight-game home winning streak by topping the Heat 112-108.

Jokic made 12 of 14 shots, and Denver shot 58%.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17, Bruce Brown added 16, Jeff Green scored 12 and three Nuggets — Vlatko Cancar, Christian Braun and Thomas Bryant — each finished with 10 points.

Jimmy Butler had 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Heat.

Max Strus scored 23, Bam Adebayo had 19, Gabe Vincent 15 and Jamaree Bouyea added 10 for Miami.