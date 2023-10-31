Watch Now
Nikola Jokic posts 107th career triple-double as Nuggets beat Jazz 110-102 for 4th straight win

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, argues for a call in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:51 PM, Oct 30, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Jamal Murray added 18 points and 14 assists, and the Denver Nuggets continued their strong start to the season with a 110-102 win over the Utah Jazz.

Jokic is tied with LeBron James and Jason Kidd with 107 career triple-doubles.

Aaron Gordon scored 21 points, most on thunderous dunks, as Denver remained unbeaten four games into the season.

It is the Nuggets' first 4-0 start since 2018 and the sixth in franchise history. The 1976-77 team's 8-0 start is the best in club history.

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Walker Kessler added 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Talen Horton-Tucker scored 16 points for Utah.

