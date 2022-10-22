Watch Now
Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors

Jeff Chiu/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic brings the ball upcourt against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 2:58 PM, Oct 22, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and the Denver Nuggets beat Golden State 128-123 in a rematch of the teams’ first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.

Jordan Poole made a backcourt steal from Bones Hyland and scored 14.7 seconds left to get Golden State within 124-123 then Bruce Brown dunked immediately.

The Warriors had another chance and Klay Thompson missed a potential tying 3 from the top with 9.3 seconds left.

