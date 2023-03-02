Nikola Jokic named Western Conference Player of the Month – again

DENVER — Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of February – the second straight month he’s earned the honor.

Jokic logged eight triple-doubles in 11 February games, averaging an impressive 22.6 points, 14.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists for the month. He’s averaging 24.6 points (19th in NBA), 11.7 rebounds (3rd) and 10.0 assists (4th) on the season.

The Serbian superstar is the first Nugget to ever earn Player of the Month honors in back-to-back months, and leads the franchise with six such honors in his career.

Jokic, whose 24 triple-doubles lead the NBA, is also the odds-on favorite to three-peat as league MVP, according to sports betting site DraftKings and others.

If his per-game averages hold for the rest of the season, Jokic would become the third player in league history to average a triple-double (Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook).

A few other wild statistics from his stellar season, via Nuggets PR:

The Nuggets are 24-0 in games when Jokic has recorded a triple-double this season, and have won 28 straight such contests dating back to last season

Jokic and Wilt Chamberlain are the only centers in NBA history to record eight or more triple doubles in a month

Jokic is the third player in NBA history to average a triple double in three consecutive months (Robertson, Westbrook)

He’s recorded a field goal percentage over .500 in 49 consecutive contests – the league’s second longest active streak and third longest in NBA history

The Nuggets sit atop the Western Conference with a 44-19 record, five games ahead of the second-place Memphis Grizzlies.