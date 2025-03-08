Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with 30-20-20 triple-double in Nuggets' OT win over Suns

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic sat in front of his locker, calmly scrolling through his phone, seemingly unimpressed that 30 minutes earlier he made NBA history. The three-time NBA MVP had the league’s first 30-20-20 triple-double in the Denver Nuggets’ 149-141 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists. But his reaction was as humble – borderline apathetic – as it typically is even with his extraordinary accomplishments.

"It's gonna be nice to go finish my career, on my couch, and think I had a really good game."



Nikola Jokic is unfazed after having the first 30-20-20 game in NBA history 😭 pic.twitter.com/nxT5a0sgbL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2025

“It’s not supposed go that way,” Jokic told reporters in the locker room, according to The Associated Press. “I was talking to (Aaron Gordon) and he said to me, ‘That was a quiet 30 points.’ I didn’t do anything special, just seemed like everyone was in flow.”

Jokic also tied his franchise record with his 29th triple-double of the season and has 149 in his career.

One of one 🃏 pic.twitter.com/jLzFoO0ODA — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 8, 2025

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule