Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Nikola Jokic hits 40-footer at buzzer, Nuggets rally to stun Warriors 130-127

Nuggets Warriors Basketball
Loren Elliott/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass as Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney, center, and forward Jonathan Kuminga, right, defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Loren Elliott)
Nuggets Warriors Basketball
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 00:48:37-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left.

The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. They sent the Warriors — who failed to get back to .500 after snapping a three-game skid Tuesday night — to a 1-3 start on their seven-game homestand.

Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 30 points. Klay Thompson added 24.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggetstitledefense.jpg

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018