Nikola Jokic has triple-double as Nuggets roll past Hawks 139-120 for 3rd straight win

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, works the ball to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists in leading the Denver Nuggets to a 139-120 win over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Jokic nearly notched a triple-double in the first half, finishing an assist shy.

He secured his 144th career triple-double early in the third quarter. Jamal Murray scored 21 points, while Russell Westbrook added 16 to go with 11 assists as the Nuggets won their third straight game.

It started a busy 17-game month on the right note for Denver.

The Nuggets finished a perfect 21 of 21 from the free throw line.

Young had 30 points and nine assists for the Hawks.

