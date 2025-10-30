Nikola Jokic has 4th straight triple-double to start season as Nuggets rout Pelicans 122-88

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, matching an NBA record with his fourth straight triple-double to start the season, and the Denver Nuggets routed the winless New Orleans Pelicans 122-88 on Wednesday night.

Jokic joined Oscar Robertson (1961-62) and Russell Westbrook (2020-21) as the only players to begin a season with four consecutive triple-doubles. Those are the only players Jokic trails on the career triple-double list; the three-time MVP now has 168.

Jokic shot 10 of 15 from the field and played 28 minutes. He sat out the fourth quarter after the Nuggets went on a 24-0 run in the third period to open up a 33-point lead.

Jamal Murray and Christian Braun scored 17 points apiece for the Nuggets, who have won three straight since a season-opening loss at Golden State.

After missing the Pelicans' loss to visiting Boston on Monday night with a bone bruise in his left foot, Zion Williamson scored 11 points. He finished with 27 points in each of New Orleans' first two games.

Rookie Jeremiah Fears led the Pelicans with a season-high 21 points. New Orleans shot 37.2% from the field, 20.6% (7 of 34) from 3-point range and a dismal 58.6% (17 of 29) on free throws as it fell to 0-4 for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

