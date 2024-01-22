WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the defending champion Denver Nuggets beat the Washington Wizards 113-104 on Sunday night.

Jokic was 15 of 20 from the field and made 12 of 14 free throws.

Nikola Jokic has 42 points and 12 rebounds, Nuggets beat Wizards 113-104

Jamal Murray added 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds.

Aaron Gordon had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tyus Jones had 15 points and 13 assists for Washington.

The Wizards have lost four straight.