Nikola Jokic has 24th triple-double of the season, Nuggets rout Magic 112-90

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his 24th triple-double of the season, Michael Porter Jr. added 30 points and the Denver Nuggets won their fifth in a row by beating the Orlando Magic 112-90 on Thursday night.

Christian Braun finished with 16 points for a Nuggets team that saw the trade deadline come and go without making a move.

The Nuggets had the game so well in hand that Jokic didn't play in the fourth quarter.

Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic with 19 points, and Paolo Banchero added 18.

Both teams played the night before. The Nuggets routed New Orleans 144-119 at home while the Magic beat Sacramento 130-111.

