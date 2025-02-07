Nikola Jokic has 24th triple-double of the season, Nuggets rout Magic 112-90

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his 24th triple-double of the season, Michael Porter Jr. added 30 points and the Denver Nuggets won their fifth in a row by beating the Orlando Magic 112-90 on Thursday night.
Christian Braun finished with 16 points for a Nuggets team that saw the trade deadline come and go without making a move.
The Nuggets had the game so well in hand that Jokic didn't play in the fourth quarter.
Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic with 19 points, and Paolo Banchero added 18.
Both teams played the night before. The Nuggets routed New Orleans 144-119 at home while the Magic beat Sacramento 130-111.
Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule
- Feb. 3: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 5: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 6: vs. Orlando Magic
- Feb 8: @ Phoenix Suns
- Feb. 10: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Feb. 12: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Feb. 14-19: NBA All-Star 2025, All-Star Break
- Feb. 20: vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Feb. 22: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (game airs on Denver7)
- Feb. 24: @ Indiana Pacers
- Feb. 27: @ Milwaukee Bucks
- Feb. 28: @ Detroit Pistons
- March 2: @ Boston Celtics (game airs on Denver7)
- March 5: vs. Sacramento Kings
- March 7: vs. Phoenix Suns
- March 9: @ Oklahoma City Thunder (game airs on Denver7)
- March 10: @ Oklahoma City Thunder
- March 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- March 14: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- March 15: vs. Washington Wizards
- March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
- March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
- March 23: @ Houston Rockets
- March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
- March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
- April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
- April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
- April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
- April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- April 13: @ Houston Rockets