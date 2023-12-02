Nikola Jokic has 21 points, 16 assists, Nuggets hold off Suns 119-111

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 16 assists, Reggie Jackson added 20 points and the Denver Nuggets held off the Phoenix Suns 119-111 for a hard-fought victory Friday night.

Down 17 in the first half, the Suns — on a night Kevin Durant moved into 10th place on the NBA's career scoring list — cut Denver's lead to 94-91 entering the fourth. Phoenix tied it three times early in the fourth before Denver pulled away at the end.

Jusuf Nurkic led the Suns — playing without Devin Booker — with a season-high 31 points. Durant added 30 points but shot just 8 of 25 from the field, including 0 for 5 in the fourth quarter.