Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Nikola Jokic has 21 points, 16 assists, Nuggets hold off Suns 119-111

Nuggets Suns Basketball
Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) backs down Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Nuggets Suns Basketball
Posted at 10:56 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 00:56:25-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 16 assists, Reggie Jackson added 20 points and the Denver Nuggets held off the Phoenix Suns 119-111 for a hard-fought victory Friday night.

Down 17 in the first half, the Suns — on a night Kevin Durant moved into 10th place on the NBA's career scoring list — cut Denver's lead to 94-91 entering the fourth. Phoenix tied it three times early in the fourth before Denver pulled away at the end.

Jusuf Nurkic led the Suns — playing without Devin Booker — with a season-high 31 points. Durant added 30 points but shot just 8 of 25 from the field, including 0 for 5 in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggetstitledefense.jpg

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018