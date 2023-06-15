Nikola Jokic enjoyed the Nuggets’ parade after all: ‘This is the best day of my life’

DENVER – Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic changed his tune on the championship parade that took place Thursday in downtown Denver.

On Monday after the Nuggets sealed their first-ever NBA championship, Jokic was dismayed learning that he had to stay in Denver until the Thursday celebration.

“No,” he said Monday, “I need to go home.”During his rounds with the press he said he needed to get home for a horse race on Sunday. Jokic famously has a strong passion for horses and horse racing. His family operates stables called the Dream Catcher, named after the name of the first racehorse that Jokic ever purchased years ago.

As he addressed thousands of Nuggets fans at Civic Center Park Thursday, though, it seemed like there was no place he’d rather be.

“You know I [said] I didn’t want to stay [for the] parade, but I f***ing want to stay [for the parade],” Jokic told a crowd that welcomed him with “MVP” chants. “This is the best day of my f***ing life.”

David Zalubowski/AP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center left, jokes with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, center right, during a rally and parade to mark the team's first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

He continued to say he and his teammates would remember the celebration forever, and ended his brief address with a thank you to Nuggets fans: “This one is for you.”

Hundreds of thousands turned out for the parade and celebration Thursday, which celebrated the Nuggets’ first title in the franchise’s 47 years of existence.