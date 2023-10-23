NBA season set to begin with ring night in Denver Tuesday, and a slew of challengers for title

Damian Lillard went to Milwaukee, Bradley Beal went to Phoenix, Jrue Holiday ended up in Boston and Chris Paul ended up with Golden State. Victor Wembanyama arrived in San Antonio, Nick Nurse took over in Philadelphia and LeBron James is now the oldest player in the league. As always, the NBA is opening a new season with new looks. The Denver Nuggets are hoping this season doesn’t end with another new champion. The NBA’s 78th season starts Tuesday, with a ring ceremony in Denver highlighting the opening-night celebration. The Nuggets beat Miami last June to become the league’s fifth different champion in the last five years.

Nuggets gear up for title defense as NBA scenery changes with big trades