NBA postpones Grizzlies-Nuggets game because of the winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A game between the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies was postponed Sunday because of a massive winter storm spreading across much of the United States.

NBA officials announced the game would be rescheduled because of weather in the Memphis area.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks were unable to fly to Milwaukee on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. ET Sunday game there against the Bucks. As of early Sunday afternoon, the Mavericks were still in Dallas and planning to be in Milwaukee by mid-afternoon.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA