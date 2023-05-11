Watch Now
MVP Joel Embiid leads All-NBA team; runner-up Nikola Jokic lands on 2nd team

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic looks to the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA Western Conference basketball semifinal playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:33 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 23:33:49-04

Denver's Nikola Jokic now knows how Philadelphia's Joel Embiid felt during two previous NBA award seasons. Second in the MVP race, but only second-team All-NBA.

The league MVP in Embiid headlined the All-NBA team that was unveiled Wednesday night. He was the first-team center, while Jokic was the second-team pick at that position.

It was a reversal of the results from 2021 and 2022, when Jokic was MVP over Embiid, who then had to settle for the second-team All-NBA center spot.

And this should be the final time such a quirk happens. Starting next year, the All-NBA team will no longer be broken down by position.

