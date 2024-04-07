Watch Now
Murray's return sparks Nuggets to 142-110 win over Hawks as Denver moves into first place in West

Jamal Murray
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks to pass the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jamal Murray
Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 01:08:34-04

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray returned to the Denver Nuggets’ lineup Saturday night after missing seven games with a strained right knee and scored 16 points over 21 minutes in a 142-110 clobbering of the Atlanta Hawks.

Nikola Jokic recorded his 25th triple-double of the season even as he took the fourth quarter off and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added a season-high 24 points, propelling the Nuggets (54-24) into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of the idle Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic had 19 points, 14 boards and 11 assists and Murray added six assists in his first appearance since getting hurt March 21 in a game against the New York Knicks.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule

Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah
Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN
Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio
Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis

