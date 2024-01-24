Murray's 31 points, Jokic's triple-double help Nuggets fend off Pacers for 114-109 victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic each scored 31 points, Jokic posted his 13th triple-double of the season Tuesday and they made all the big plays late to give Denver a 114-109 victory at Indiana.

Jokic's final basket — a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left — sealed the win. He finished with 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Nuggets won their third straight overall.

Myles Turner had 22 points to lead the Pacers. Pascal Siakam added 16 points and 10 rebounds in his first home game since being traded to Indiana last week.