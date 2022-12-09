Watch Now
Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

Steve Dykes/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, hits a 3-pointer with less than a second left in the NBA basketball game as Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, right, defends in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The Nuggets won 121-120. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 09, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining.

Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game’s 20 lead changes.

Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to snap a three-game losing streak. Murray scored 21 points.

