Murray, Watson help Nuggets beat Pelicans 122-116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jamal Murray had 35 points and nine assists, Peyton Watson made the tiebreaking jumper with 39 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Tuesday night.

Watson finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his first game since being chosen the Western Conference player of the week. Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 18 points.

Trey Murphy III scored 31 points for the Pelicans, who lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

Murphy's layup tied it at 114 with 1:02 to play. Watson's basket put Denver back ahead and Aaron Gordon followed with a basket for a four-point lead before Murray's free throws made it 120-114 with 8.6 seconds to go.

Murray scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, making all three shots, including two 3-pointers, in about eight minutes.

Murray had 11 points in the first quarter before Watson went 6 for 6 for 15 points in the second. But Murphy had 22 points in the first half as New Orleans took a 65-60 lead.

Gordon and Jalen Pickett each scored 16 points for the Nuggets, who won for the fourth time in five games since dropping their first two games of the new year.

Saddiq Bey scored 17 points and Jordan Poole had 16 for the Pelicans, who fell to 0-3 against the Nuggets this season. Rookie Derik Queen had 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

New Orleans outrebounded Denver, missing Nikola Jokic, 50-33.

Nuggets: Visit Dallas on Wednesday.

Pelicans: Host Brooklyn on Wednesday.

