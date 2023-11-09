Murray sidelined for 2nd straight game because of strained right hamstring

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were without point guard Jamal Murray for a second straight game due to a strained right hamstring.

There remains no timetable for his return, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Wednesday night before a game against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Murray is off to a hot start for the Nuggets this season as he averages 16.3 points and 7.4 points. He helped Denver to its first NBA championship last season by averaging 26.1 points.

The Warriors were missing Draymond Green for personal reasons and Gary Payton II due to an illness.