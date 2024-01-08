Watch Now
Murray scores 37, Jokic has 16 assists as Nuggets cruise to 131-114 win over Pistons

The Nuggets handed the Pistons their 18th straight road loss by routing Detroit 131-114 on Sunday night.
Pistons Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the rim as Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Pistons Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 01:23:29-05

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 37 points, Nikola Jokic had 16 assists and the Denver Nuggets handed the Pistons their 18th straight road loss by routing Detroit 131-114 on Sunday night.

Murray followed an off-shooting game against Orlando on Friday with a bounce-back one, hitting 14 of 24 shots from the floor. He also was 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

Jokic was more distributor and shot blocker than scorer, taking just three shots and finishing with four points.

The two-time NBA MVP tied a career-high with five blocked shots. Jalen Duren led Detroit with 20 points, while Alec Burks added 18.

